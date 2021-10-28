TikTok Sports Talk: Is the Bulls-Knicks rivalry ready to resume?

CHICAGO – If you take a look at the records, the pregame media hype, and even the ticket prices, you might get a little excited if you are a Bulls’ fan.

It’s been a while since both they’ve been good at the same time as the Knicks, so as the teams meet very early in the 2021-2022 season as two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, there is a little excitement.

That’s happening on Thursday as the Bulls & Knicks meet at the United Center in front of a large crowd on Joakim Noah Night at the venue. Billy Donovan’s Bulls are 4-0 on the season while Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks sit at 3-1 on the season, rekindling some memories of the team’s memorable match-ups in the 1990s.

Back then it was Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s Bulls that were racing Patrick Ewing’s Knicks as the teams met five times in the playoffs. The rugged, competitive series remain some of the highlights of the decade in the NBA, with the Bulls getting the best of the Knicks in four of the five playoff series.

Larry Hawley discussed the rekindling of the rivalry in this week’s “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.