TikTok Sports Talk: How to prepare for the start of College Football season

CHICAGO – While the weather hasn’t felt much like fall lately, something that will put people in the mood is college football.

Illinois helped to start it off in “Week 0” in 2021 by beating Nebraska in Champaign, the official start of the college football season is this Saturday. That’s when Division I football teams will begin their full slate of games, which will last through the end of November then bowl season into the new year.

A part of the celebration leading up to this is “College Colors Day,” which fans show their spirit by donning apparel from their schools. It will be featured on WGN News Now Friday, and you can send pictures of yourself showing off school spirit on Twitter with the hashtag #HeyWGN or during one of the show’s live Facebook streams.

Our Larry Hawley came up with a creative way to do his though is “TikTok Sports Talk” on Tuesday’s WGN News Now, and you can see that in the video above.