TikTok Sports Talk: From Chicago…starting Bulls’ guard Ayo Dosunmu

CHICAGO – One of the most positive developments at the end of 2021 for fans of Chicago sports has been the Bulls’ return to relevancy in the NBA.

With a number of offseason acquisitions, the Bulls are out to a 17-8 start to the season and find themselves near the top of the NBA standings. It’s quite a change from the rough stretch that followed the Tom Thibodeau era of the team, when they made the playoffs just once in six seasons.

One of the reasons the team has experienced some great success is the play of Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu, who has found his role on a team of veterans in a rookie season. Monday night added another accomplishment to his young career as he made his first NBA start.

