TikTok Sports Talk: Former Cubs take the field right away in the playoffs

CHICAGO – A rather emotional season just came to an end for the Cubs, but their fans still have to watch former members of their core take part in the postseason.

They didn’t even have to wait long, either.

Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox are facing Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park on the first night of the playoffs on Tuesday. Each player was leading off, which was a role that both fulfilled at some point during their tenure in Chicago.

Schwarber wasn’t tendered an offer by the team after the 2020 season, signed with the Nationals, then was traded to the Red Sox at the deadline. Rizzo, meanwhile, was traded off the Cubs the day before the trade deadline was the team dismantled their core over the course of 24 hours.

One of those players will advance to the ALDS after Tuesday night, but that player won’t be the only former Cubs’ core member taking part in the postseason. Kris Bryant will take the field for the Giants on Friday when they face the winner of the NL Wild Card Game to start the NLDS.

That could mean a match-up for the former MVP against his former Cubs teammate Jon Lester should the Cardinals knock off the Dodgers in that one-game playoff on Wednesday.

