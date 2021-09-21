TikTok Sports Talk: Don’t forget, it’s almost time for Blackhawks & Bulls season!

CHICAGO – It might be an easy thing to overlook since there are a number of things going on in the Chicago sports world.

The White Sox are closing in on an American League Central division title, which would be their first since 2008, while the Bears are getting an intrigue-filled 2021 underway.

But the Blackhawks and the Bulls are getting close to joining the sports scene as their season gets ready to begin. Training camp for the NHL team opens on Thursday while the NBA team gets it going on Monday, with each team’s season opener now sitting less than a month away.

Larry Hawley focused his “TikTok Sports Talk” on that this week on WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.