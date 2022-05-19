CHICAGO – The NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs are in their second round while the NBA has already advanced to their conference finals as we’ve reached the middle of May and progress towards the end of the month.

If you’re a Chicago sports fan, you might have gotten a little used to watching other teams take part in their postseasons around this time of the spring. That’s because the Bulls and the Blackhawks have spent most of the last decade in their offseasons during May.

The Bulls haven’t been to the Eastern Conference Finals since the 2011 season when they lost to the Heat in five games. They were able to win their first round playoff series in 2013 and 2015, but they’ve failed to get past the second round since that year.

In 2017 and this past spring, the Bulls didn’t have enough to get past their higher-seeded opponent to reach the next round of the playoffs. In fact, since the end of the Bulls’ dynasty in the summer of 1998, the team has only made it to the second round four times with 2011 being their only appearance in the conference finals.

Playing in mid-May is suddenly becoming a bit of a memory for Blackhawks’ fans as well since the team’s performance has slipped over the past decade. The team hasn’t won a traditional Stanley Cup Playoff series since their triumph in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Blues in the first round in 2016 and the Predators in 2017.

They failed to even qualify for the playoffs in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022, with their only win in the postseason coming in a play-in series against the Oilers in the Edmonton bubble in 2020. The Blackhawks won that series in four games, but would lose to the Golden Knights in the first round of the traditional Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games.

With the team rebuilding, it could be a bit before the team finds its way back to the postseason.

