TikTok Sports Talk: Brian Kelly’s ‘Fairy Godmother’ offer from LSU

SOUTH BEND – What would it take for Brian Kelly to leave the job he’s been at for 12 years?

According to his quote from November 22nd, it would take this:

“Look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million dollar check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

It appears that offer arrived, but it wasn’t for $250 million as he quoted from the Steelers’ coach, but $95 million over ten years isn’t bad from LSU. It’s a major raise for the head coach from what he was making at Notre Dame along with the chance to coach in the SEC for the first time.

So as Kelly heads to the Tigers, Larry Hawley used his “TikTok Sports Talk” to discuss this “fairy godmother” of a contract for the coach on WGN News Now. You can watch that in the video above.