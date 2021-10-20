TikTok Sports Talk: A ‘Sky-High’ week in Chicago women’s pro sports

CHICAGO – This was the first time that the city was able to have something like this since November 5, 2016.

That’s when the Cubs held their World Series championship celebration at Grant Park after breaking their 108-year title drought. Since then, no professional team from Chicago had captured a season championship.

On Tuesday, that finally changed.

The Chicago Sky made a strong run in the WNBA playoffs to win their first league championship in franchise history after 16 seasons. After clinching the championship with a win in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, fans gathered to salute the team for a parade down Michigan Avenue before a rally at Millennium Park.

This week’s “TikTok Sports Talk” focuses on the celebration as Larry Hawley shared some of his favorite videos from the rally on WGN News Now.

You can see this week’s video above.