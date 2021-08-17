TikTok Sports Talk: A new Chicago Marathon requirement for 2021

CHICAGO – It’s about that time that runners both here in the Chicagoland area and around the world start getting ready for one of the biggest road races in America.

Like most things in 2020, the Chicago Marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this year. But since the virus remains a part of the lives of everyone around the world, there will be a few changes this year, including a few announced on Tuesday.

Registered participants are required to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination series or a negative COVID-19 test result to participate in the 2021 event. Registered participants who are not fully vaccinated are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result. — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) August 17, 2021

Participants in the race will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to take part. Those entering the Health and Fitness Expo at McCormick Place before the event will face similar requirements.

Masks won’t be required to run the race or around the outdoor events surrounding the event, but they are encouraged in Grant Park before and after the race. Tented areas will require masks and they will be provided to participants after the race.

Larry Hawley covered some of these measures in his “TikTok Sports Talk” on Tuesday’s WGN News Now and you can watch it in the video above.