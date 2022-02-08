TikTok Sports Talk: A look at some local ‘March Madness’ contenders

CHICAGO – It’s still over a month away, but it’s fair to say that die-hard fans of the sport might be craving a little “March Madness” by this point in February.

The NCAA Tournament will be back in the form that most know it as after the complete cancellation of the 2020 “Big Dance” and a one-region tourney in 2021. Men’s and women’s teams will be traveling all over the country along the road to the Final Four to New Orleans (men) or Minneapolis (women).

Which local teams have a shot to go dancing in March? There are a couple, including a few usual suspects when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois men’s basketball figures to be the only team guaranteed in, but if Loyola continues to play well, they might be able to lock up a bid without having to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. In a wide-open ACC, Notre Dame is starting to make some noise while other programs in the area will likely have to win their respective conference tournament to get in.

As for women’s basketball, DePaul is in good shape to lock up a bid with a strong season so far while Notre Dame has remained in the Top 25 most of the season.

Larry Hawley featured these contenders in his “TikTok Sports Talk” segment on WGN News Now this week. You can watch that in the video above.