TikTok Sports Talk: A look at No. 22’s in Chicago Sports on 2/22/22

CHICAGO – It’s the rarest of rare days because only once a century can such dates align.

On Tuesday, the date was February 22, 2022, or 2/22/22, and many decided to have their own way to celebrate the occasion. There were some who even took a moment to pause at 2:22 PM and take a picture to put on social media to celebrate the most unusual moment.

Here at WGN News Now, we thought it would be a good moment to take a look at those in Chicago sports who have worn the number 22 over the years or do so to this day.

Jason Heyward of the Cubs has done so since he arrived with the team in 2016 while White Sox manager Tony La Russa donned it during his first season with the White Sox in 2021. Ryan Carpenter of the Blackhawks has #22 on his sweater, while Mauricio Pineda of Chicago Fire FC and Bianca St-Georges of the Red Stars have it on their kit.

Perhaps the most successful athlete to wear the number at the moment is three-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, who has been the league’s assist leader for the last five seasons. She aided the Sky’s run to their first WNBA championship last fall, hitting the clinching free throws in a Game 4 over the Mercury at Wintrust Arena.

There are those in the past who’ve also made headlines wearing the No. 22, including Bears’ standouts Matt Forte and the late Dave Duerson. Taj Gibson earned many fans while wearing No. 22 with the Bulls, while 2005 World Series champions Scott Podsednik donned the number in his time with the franchise.

Larry Hawley took a look at some of those players who wore 2022 in Chicago sports in his “TikTok Sports Talk” this week, and you can watch that in the video above.