CHICAGO – We’re not quite to the halfway point of 2022 but it’s time to do a status check on Chicago sports teams for the year.

Some seasons have just been completed, others are just getting underway, while another is fully engaged in their offseason this spring.

The Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode as they embark on a multi-year plan to get back towards the top of the NHL. For years the Bulls were doing that, but a new philosophy with a new front office has that franchise on the rise after breaking a five-year playoff drought.

A rough start has stabilized for the White Sox as they currently sit in the middle of their competitive window with a talented team looking for a third-straight playoff appearance. Meanwhile, the Cubs have had a slow start to the season and have struggled to keep pace in the National League Central.

Chicago Fire FC had a positive start under a new manager the first two months but that momentum has slowed late in April and early May. The Chicago Red Stars are only one game into their 2022 NWSL regular season, but that was a successful match against Racing Louisville FC April 30th.

As for the Bears, they’re past the draft and free agency with offseason voluntary and mandatory workouts taking place over the next month at Halas Hall.

Larry Hawley featured this statute update for Chicago teams on this edition of “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now this week. You can watch that in the video above.