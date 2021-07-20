Tik Tok Sports Talk: The trade deadline blues for the Cubs

CHICAGO – This isn’t how it’s been over the past six years for the Cubs, where they’ve typically been looking to add to their roster for the present instead of the future.

Not in 2021. Not when the team is out of contention. Not when a number of players are currently sitting on the last year of their deals.

So that means a little trade deadline blues for Cubs’ fans who’ll likely see some popular players head to different places before the July 31st trade deadline.

Will Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, or Anthony Rizzo be headed elsewhere before the end of month? They’ve been along for the ride during this entire era of the Cubs where they’ve made the playoff five times, the National League Championship Series three times, and won the World Series in 2016.

