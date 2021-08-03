Tik Tok Sports Talk: The ‘Cubbie Blues’ at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – If you walk around the park this week, you’ll still see signs of how much they meant to the team.

Some pictures of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo are still around Wrigley Field, though their banners on light posts around Clark and Addison were removed this weekend.

A few jerseys of each are still in windows while fans can still be spotted wearing gear featuring #9, #17, and #44. Expect that to happen for a while, since each player was instrumental in the team making the playoffs in five of six seasons, winning three National League Central division championships, and the World Series in 2016.

Larry Hawley took a walk around Wrigley Field this week as the mood is quite “Cubbie Blue” after the trades. He wrapped it up in his “TikTok Sports Talk” for this week, which you can watch in the video above.