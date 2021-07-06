Tik Tok Sports Talk: Some former Bulls & local connections to the NBA Finals

CHICAGO – It’s been quite a while since Bulls’ fans were last able to root for their team in the NBA Finals – 23 years to be exact.

In fact, the team’s only been the “Final Four” of the NBA Playoffs once since their last title in June, 1998. With the team just a year removed from a front office switch, it could be a bit before they get back.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some Bulls’ connections to this year’s NBA Finals between the Suns and the Bucks along with some people of local interest.

Former Bulls’ guard and East Chicago, Indiana native E’Twaun Moore, who played in Chicago from 2014-2016, will be playing for the Suns along with Woodridge native and former Benet Academy star Frank Kaminsky. Cameron Payne, who could get no momentum going in his time in Chicago, has found new life with Suns as he’s averaging ten points off the bench in the playoffs.

Phoenix assistant Mark Bryant played for the Bulls for one season in 1999 after the dynasty team was broken up in the previous offseason. Fellow assistant Brian Randle is a Peoria native who was a standout in college at Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Bucks feature Bulls 2015 first round pick Bobby Portis, who is in his first season in Milwaukee.

Larry Hawley talked about those connections in his “Tik Tok Sports Talk” hit for this week on WGN News Now. You can watch it in the video above.