Tik Tok Sports Spot: Appreciating the Bulls & Blackhawks dynasties

CHICAGO – When they happen, sometimes you don’t even realize it, and there’s a feeling that success will just keep going.

Sometimes that occurs when a team keeps on winning championship after championship, when the players on the chosen field of the sports unite in a way that makes success a given.

Chicago fans had that happen twice over the past 25 years – with the Bulls of the 1990s and the Blackhawks of the 2010s. Each had their share of championships and wonderful moments, and each finished within a day of each other.

The Bulls won their last championship of their run on June 14, 1998. The Blackhawks’ third title came at the United Center on June 15, 2015.

On the anniversary of their achievements in 2021, Larry Hawley took a look back at the end of the dynasties and the appreciation of them in his “Tik Tok Sports Spot” for this week on WGN News Now.

Watch it in the video above.