Tik Tok Sports Drop: The Bulls need the lottery luck more than ever in 2021

CHICAGO – Unfortunately it’s become a bit of a yearly tradition for Bulls’ fans which they’d rather didn’t happen.

But with the team missing the playoffs five out of the last six seasons, rooting for some NBA Lottery luck has become a thing for the franchise. That’s even more the case in 2021 since the Bulls won’t have a first round pick if they don’t get it.

Since the team’s trade with the Magic for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic included a first round protected draft pick, the Bulls have to get in the Top 4 in order to keep the pick. If they don’t, it goes to Orlando, and the team would have to trade to get back in the first round.

What are the odds of them doing that? Our Larry Hawley used his “Tik Tok Sports Drop” this week to explain. Watch that in the video above.