Tiffany & Co. has just produced its most expensive piece of jewelry ever and it’s for sale.

The World’s Fair Necklace was unveiled on Sunday, November 21, 2021. It features 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum. In the center is an 80-carat, flawless and virtually colorless oval diamond. The retailer has yet to put a price on it.

But industry experts estimate it’ll go for $20-$30 million.