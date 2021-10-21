THROWBACK THURSDAY: While celebrating a 1,000 game, a lookback at a Patrick Kane first at the United center

CHICAGO – On the night in which they will honor him for reaching 1,000 NHL games, Kane will actually be playing in his 1,034th in the league.

But since fans weren’t allowed in the United Center for the majority of the 2021 NHL season, and never at full capacity, the team decided to wait until Thursday’s game against the Canucks to honor the occasion.

On WGN News Now, we decided to take this and go back in the past 14 years and two days on Thursday to remember a very important first in Kane’s NHL career – his first goal.

That occurred on October 19, 2007 against the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center in a 5-3 Blackhawks victory. Kane’s goal was the third of the night with fellow rookie Jonathan Toews scoring the first in front of 13,519 fans, which was the norm as the team was still struggling with attendance after a decade of struggles on the ice.

It was just Kane’s seventh game of his NHL career and since then he’s gone on to score 404 goals while helping the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups.

Larry Hawley reflected on this moment on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.