Throwback Thursday: When Matt Nagy’s Bears were crowned NFC North champions in 2018

CHICAGO – With all of the angst that’s been going on around the team over the past month and then COVID-19 issues over the past week, there’s not much to smile about when it comes to the Bears at the moment.

It’s hard to not think only frustration when it comes to the Matt Nagy era for the Bears, but it wasn’t always like that. In fact, one only had to look three years into the past to see a time when it appeared the future was bright for the new head coach in Chicago.

That was December 16, 2018, when the Bears knocked off the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field to win the NFC North division title. Mitchell Trubisky threw a pair of touchdown passes, the defense sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, and the end of the game featured a celebration nearly a decade in the waiting.

The Bears’ 24-17 win over Green Bay was their first at home over their rival since 2010 also gave them their first division title since that year. It set off a celebration on the field, with the fans in the stands, along with a memorable “Club Dub” in the locker room.

Larry Hawley reflected on that moment in this edition of “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now. You can see that in the video above.