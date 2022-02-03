Throwback Thursday: The XFL’s Chicago Enforcers only opening game

CHICAGO – It was supposed to be the start of a revolution in professional football, but instead it became just another league that failed to challenge the NFL.

Yet the XFL, a venture by the WWE (Then known as WWF) and NBC, still holds a special place for some football fans even though it only made it one year. A few innovations from the broadcasts are now used in the NFL today and the league itself had a brief reboot in 2020.

But the original concept of bringing football and entertainment together couldn’t connect long term with fans, and within a few months, the XFL was over.

Chicago had a part in this brief history as the Enforcers took part in the league’s first and only ten-game season. Originally slated to be coached by Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, Ron Meyer would lead the Windy City’s XFL team after the legendary linebacker took a front office job with the league.

So 21-years ago on Thursday, the Enforcers took the field as part of the league’s opening night against the Orlando Rage at the Citrus Bowl. Legendary wrestling announcers Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler were on the call of the contest that was attended by 35,603 fans.

Most memorable from the game was what happened on the “opening scramble,” which replaced the coin toss with two players running to recover a ball at midfield. But Orlando’s Hassan Shamsid-Deen separated his shoulder going for the ball and would miss the season.

As for the game itself, the Enforcers’ offense would do what they could to get the opening victory, with quarterback Tim Lester throwing for three touchdowns, two of which went to John Avery who also rushed for 157 yards.

But the signal caller’s two interceptions would prove costly as the Rage won it 33-29 on that opening night.

It was part of a very up-and-down season for the Enforcers who started the season 0-4 but rallied with a 5-1 finish to end up 5-5. That was good enough for one of the two playoff spots in the Eastern Division as the team went to Los Angeles to face the Extreme in the semifinals.

Their season would end there as LA won it 33-16 in what would be the final game in Enforcers history. After the Extreme won the “Millon Dollar Game” for the XFL Championship, the league would fold.

Larry Hawley reflected on the 21st anniversary of the Enforcers’ first game on “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now. You can watch that segment in the video above.