Throwback Thursday: The opening of old Comiskey Park in 1910

CHICAGO – It’s now been 31 years since the White Sox played their home games on the other side of 35th Street on the south side.

The team moved out of old Comiskey Park and into the new one, now named Guaranteed Rate Field, back in 1991. It ended an 80-year run for the club at the venue that included three White Sox World Series in 1917, 1919, and 1959 while serving host to a few Cubs-Red Sox “Fall Classic” games in 1918.

It hosted the first MLB and Negro League All-Star Games in 1933, serving as the most frequent venue for the latter and twice more for the former (1950, 1983). In all, over 6,000 major league games were played at Comiskey Park, but it had to begin with a single one.

That was on July 1, 1910, which was 111 years ago on Thursday, when the White Sox and Hall of Fame pitcher Ed Walsh lost to the St. Louis Brown 2-0. Constructed in just five months, the park had a capacity of 32,000 fans and was one of the original “cathedrals” of baseball in the United States.

Commissioned by then Charles Comiskey and designed by Zachary Taylor Davis, it was known as White Sox Park through 1912 before switching out to Comiskey Park in 1913. It would actually take it’s original name back in 1962 but would got back to Comiskey Park when Bill Veeck started his second stint as owner in 1976.

Larry Hawley remembered this moment for “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now this week, and you can watch his report in the video above.