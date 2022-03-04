‘Throwback Thursday’ remembers the Cubs & White Sox during the last MLB work stoppage

CHICAGO – There are fans of a certain age who had a lot of bad memories come back into their minds around 4 PM central time on Tuesday.

That’s when commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season after owners and players couldn’t agree on a new collective bargaining agreement before the set deadline. It’s the first time that games have been called off due to a work stoppage in 27 years as the league refuses to lift the lockout it imposed back in December.

So that has forced many to recall the last time which a situation like this occurred: The 1994-1995 player’s strike that canceled two month of a season, the playoffs, World Series, and nearly the first month of the next season.

As it has been many times in Chicago baseball history, it was a tale of two sides of town as the fortunes of the Cubs and White Sox were much different.

For the south siders, it was considered the team’s best chance to win the World Series since 1983 as a group that had been molding since the final years at old Comiskey Park looked ready to take a championship step. Winners of the 1993 American League West Division championship, the White Sox were 67-46 and in first place in the new AL Central after their 2-1 win over the Athletics on August 10th.

But the strike stopped their season two days later, and while Frank Thomas was named the AL’s Most Valuable Player for a second-straight year, their fortunes began to turn. They’d finish under .500 the next season and wouldn’t return to the playoffs until 2000, when Thomas being the only key 1994 contributor still on the team.

As for the Cubs, 1994 was a lost season as the team despite an electric beginning when Karl “Tuffy” Rhodes hit three home runs on Opening Day at Wrigley Field. But the team would lose that contest and their first 12 at home and never recovered, finishing the season with a 49-64 record.

They lost their final game of the season 5-2 to the Giants on August 10th at Wrigley Field, with the late Rod Beck striking out Mark Grace to end the contest.