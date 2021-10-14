THROWBACK THURSDAY: October 14th is quite a day in Cubs’ history

CHICAGO – If you’re a Cubs fan, this is quite an emotional day for both good and bad.

It was 113 years on Thursday – October 14, 1908 – that the Cubs beat the Tigers in Game 5 of the World Series in Detroit to win their second championship. Of course, the team wouldn’t win another for 108 years, finally snapping that streak in 2016.

Then 95 years later came one of the most infamous games in franchise history that prevented them from ending that title drought a little early. In Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field, needing just one win to reach the World Series, the Cubs saw a 3-0 lead against the Marlins evaporate just five outs from a pennant-clinching win.

Yes, Steve Bartman did touch a ball down the left field line that Moises Alou could have caught for the second out, but the team’s response didn’t help. Mark Prior tired, the defense had issues, and the bullpen didn’t help in as Florida scored eight runs to win the game.

In Game 7, the Marlins beat the Cubs 9-6 and created a moment that haunted the franchise until they finally won the World Series in 2016.

Larry Hawley spotlighted both of these moments in this week’s “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.