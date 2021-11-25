‘Throwback Thursday’ looks back at Bears-Lions Thanksgiving match-ups

Chicago Bears Walter Payton (34) breaks around right and as Detroit Lions James Hunter (28) gives chase in the Thanksgiving Day NFL contest in the Pontiac Silverdome, Thursday, Nov. 24, 1977. Chicago won the game, 31-14. (AP Photo)

DETROIT – It’s not a yearly tradition by any means here in Chicago, but the Bears have taken part in their fair share of Thanksgiving Day football games over the years.

Most times, it’s been against one of their oldest rivals in the National Football League, and that match-up will commence in 2021.

For the 19th time, the Bears will face the Lions on Thanksgiving in a tradition that continues in Detroit. The Bears were there to start it off in 1934 when their rival hosted their first game on the holiday, as George Halas’ team beat the Lions 19-16 in that first contest.

It’s also the third time in four years that the teams will meet in Thanksgiving as a tight series continues. Righ now the Bears hold a 10-8 advantage in games played on the holiday, going ahead in the series thanks to a pair of wins in 2018 and 2019.

