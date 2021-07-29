Throwback Thursday: Harold Baines, Sammy Sosa, and a trade that impacted two Chicago teams

CHICAGO – With so much at stake on both sides of town at this Major League Baseball trade deadline, it makes sense that a “Throwback Thursday” would concern one of the more impactful trades in Chicago baseball history.

What’s funny is that it only involved one team when it happened on July 29, 1989 – 32-years ago on Thursday. Harold Baines, a four-time All-Star who was arguably the face of the White Sox franchise in the 1980s, was dealt to the Rangers along with infielder Fred Manrique for what was then an unheralded rookie named Sammy Sosa along with veteran infielder Scott Fletcher and starting pitcher Wilson Alvarez.

So much was thought of Baines that the White Sox retired his No. 3 jersey when the Rangers came to town to visit Comiskey Park in August.

But this trade would set in to motion another move a few years later that would impact the Cubs.

After spending the rest of 1989 then the 1990 and 1991 season with the White Sox, the team decided to trade him along with pitcher Ken Patterson to the Cubs in 1992. The return was veteran power hitter George Bell, who would aid the south siders run to the 1993 Western Division title, their first playoff appearance in ten years.

Meanwhile, on the north side, Sosa would grow into the face of the franchise and become one of the biggest stars in baseball during what has been referred to as the “Steroid Era”. In 13 seasons with the Cubs, he hit a club-record 545 homers, hitting 63 or more in three of those seasons.

Sosa made seven All-Star Games, won the 1998 MVP, and helped the Cubs to a pair of playoff appearances from 1992-2004.

Larry Hawley reflected on that moment in “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now, and you can see that by clicking on the video above.