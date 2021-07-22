Throwback Thursday: Greg Maddux’s quick gem at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – The performance was so good that there is some debate about how many pitches were thrown.

Some say that it took 76 for Greg Maddux to complete his game against the Cubs on July 22, 1997 at Wrigley Field.

Others say it was 78.

Baseball-Reference.com has it at 77 pitches.

Either way, Maddux was exceptional against his former team – and got the job done rather quickly. The pitcher was on target throughout the contest – throwing just 14 balls in 77 pitches, striking out six batters without a walk.

He scattered five hits and allowed a run, but Cubs’ hitters never had a chance as Atlanta won the game 4-1 on their way to another National League Eastern Division title. That season, Madduz was 2-0 against his former team in three starts, allowing just one earned run (0.38 ERA), striking out 19 batters compared to just one walk.

Larry Hawley used it for his “Throwback Thursday” segment on WGN News Now, and you can watch this in the video above.