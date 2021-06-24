Throwback Thursday: Eight years since ‘2 Goals, 17 seconds’ for a Blackhawks’ title

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 24: Dave Bolland #36 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with Marcus Kruger #16 and Michael Frolik #67 after scoring the game winning goal late in the third period against Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks have enjoyed six games in which they’ve won the most coveted award in all of professional hockey.

But it’s safe to say that none of those endings were like the one that occured eight years ago on Thursday. For on June 24, 2013, the team turned what looked like a loss into a Stanley Cup clinching victory in front of stunned fans in Boston.

Up 3-2 in the series against the Bruins at TD Garden, it looked like the home team was about to force a Game 7 back at the United Center. Down 2-1 with under 90 seconds to go, the Blackhawks pulled goalie Corey Crawford to get an extra skater to tie the game.

Then came a little Stanley Cup magic from Joel Quenneville’s team.

With the extra attacker, Jonathan Toews found Bryan Bickell in front of the net for teh game-tying goal with 1:16 remaining in the game. Blackhawks’ players and fans went crazy since they believed they’d forced overtime, but there was another moment still in them.

Just 17 seconds later, Dave Bolland was on the side of the net in the perfect place to get the rebound off a shot by Johnny Oduya to put in the go-ahead goal with just under a minute to play.

Blackhawks 3, Bruins 2. A fifth Stanley Cup title in team history was pulled out from the grips of defeat, and a celebration ensued as the team got their second championship in four seasons.

Larry Hawley remembered the moment on Thursday’s WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.