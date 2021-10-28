THROWBACK THURSDAY: A long wait ended for the Cubs & White Sox

CHICAGO – Many times in late October, “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now will concern a memorable moment in Chicago baseball history, since the World Series occurs at this time of the year.

It was especially great on this Thursday, October 28th, when two special moments occurred, one that appealed to north side fans and one that appealed to south side fans.

Sixteen years ago on Thursday, over two million people lined the streets of Chicago to celebrate the White Sox first championship in 88 years. The parade began at then US Cellular Field and made its way downtown, proceeding down a confetti-filled LaSalle Street before concluding with a rally on Wacker Drive.

Then on October 28, 2016, the Cubs had their historic moment at Wrigley Field as they hosted their first World Series game in 71 years. That contest was the third of what would eventually be a seven-game series against the Indians as the ballpark played host to the Fall Classic for the first time since October 10, 1945.

On that night, the Cubs would lose, but a week later they would see a championship parade pass Wrigley Field after the team defeated Cleveland in seven games.

Larry Hawley looked back on both of those moments on Thursday and you can watch that in the video above.