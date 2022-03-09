This is how you pour the perfect Guinness

CHICAGO — St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, on March 17, and knowing how to pour the perfect Guinness may come in handy to impress your friends or just be proud of a new talent.

The WGN News Now team spoke with Jimmy Callahan, senior Guinness Brewery Ambassador to learn the skill and the latest on the brand.

Guinness is a sponsor of Shamrock’n The Block on March 12 on the corner of Adams and DesPlaines from 12 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. The event is hosted by Old St. Patt’s Church which includes live music, food, drinks, kids’ activities, and more.

You can find more information on the event here.