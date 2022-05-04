CHICAGO – If you’re in need of some beach therapy, you don’t have to go far for some top notch fun in the sun.
Travel and Leisure has named Chicago’s Oak Street Beach among its 25 Best Beaches in the U.S.
Researchers looked at a variety of factors to determine what is the perfect beach, including sand, waves, the boardwalk, public transportation, parking, activities, and even shaded trees.
Oak Street beach impressed researchers with Chicago’s beautiful skyline as its backdrop, plus the fact that you can rent lounge chairs, umbrellas and cabanas from local vendors on site.
The popular beach was also lauded for the bikers, joggers, walkers and rollerbladers who use the paved path surrounding it.
Here is Travel and Leisure’s complete list of 25 Best Beaches in the U.S.:
- Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
- Ocean City, Maryland
- Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
- Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
- Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
- Harris Beach, Oregon
- Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington
- Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois
- Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii
- Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
- Grand Haven State Park, Michigan
- Santa Monica Beach, California
- Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado
- North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia
- Good Harbor Beach, Cloucester, Massachusetts
- Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York
- Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont
- Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama
- Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota
- Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey
- Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
- Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington
- Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut
- Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York
Click here to see the full report.