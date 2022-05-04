CHICAGO – If you’re in need of some beach therapy, you don’t have to go far for some top notch fun in the sun.

Travel and Leisure has named Chicago’s Oak Street Beach among its 25 Best Beaches in the U.S.

Researchers looked at a variety of factors to determine what is the perfect beach, including sand, waves, the boardwalk, public transportation, parking, activities, and even shaded trees.

Oak Street beach impressed researchers with Chicago’s beautiful skyline as its backdrop, plus the fact that you can rent lounge chairs, umbrellas and cabanas from local vendors on site.

The popular beach was also lauded for the bikers, joggers, walkers and rollerbladers who use the paved path surrounding it.

Here is Travel and Leisure’s complete list of 25 Best Beaches in the U.S.:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Ocean City, Maryland

Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

Harris Beach, Oregon

Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington

Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Grand Haven State Park, Michigan

Santa Monica Beach, California

Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia

Good Harbor Beach, Cloucester, Massachusetts

Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York

Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont

Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama

Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota

Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey

Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington

Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Click here to see the full report.