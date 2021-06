CHICAGO – Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, traditions were created. One even took a daily leap of faith to keep it going.

In order to raise money for Chicago music venues that were closed during the pandemic, Dan O’Conor dove into Lake Michigan every single day. He recently hit his year anniversary, making that jump at Montrose Harbor.

O’Conor joined WGN News Now on Friday to discuss his reasons for making the daily dive. You can see the segment in the video above.