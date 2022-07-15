CHICAGO – It hasn’t been the best of first halves for either one of Chicago’s baseball teams, and which one it’s been worse for depends on your perspective.

The Cubs weren’t expected to be competitive in 2022 as they rebuild their franchise and establish a new team core. Perhaps some hoped they’d be a bit better and higher than last place, which is where they sit as of Friday as they finish the first half against the Mets, but there wasn’t a lot of expectations for the group.

On the southside, the White Sox are playing under the high expectations that many had for them coming into the 2022 season. Instead of holding a lead in the American League Central division, they are chasing the Twins, who they are facing in Minneapolis this weekend.

Those two teams finishing up the first half of their seasons highlights “The Weekend Ahead” on WGN News Now, but it’s not the only event we’ll preview

It’s a July weekend of pro basketball as the WNBA-leading Chicago Sky look for a fourth-straight win against the Wings in Dallas on Saturday while the Bulls complete NBA Summer League play that day against the Sixers.

The Chicago Red Stars will look to extend their unbeaten streak to ten and maybe take over the lead in the NWSL standings as they visit the Houston Dash on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC is finishing their homestand with a match against Seattle on that same evening.

Lary Hawley has more on these events this weekend live at 7 PM on WGN News Now