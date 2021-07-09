THE WEEKEND AHEAD: One more series for the Cubs & White Sox before the All-Star Break

CHICAGO – For Major League Baseball teams, a break is just ahead.

The All-Star Game will bring some of the best stars in the game to Denver, but a majority will have a few days off as the first half of the season comes to an end.

For the Cubs, it couldn’t come fast enough, as the team has struggled over the last two-and-a-half weeks heading into the break. Heading into a final first half series with the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have lost 12 of their last 13 games, including 11-straight, to fall 9 1/2 games back in the NL Central standing..

Meanwhile, the White Sox sit 7 1/2 games ahead of the Twins for first place in the AL Central as they finish up a successful first half despite a multitude of injuries. The team faces the Orioles for three games in Baltimore starting on Friday evening.

The Chicago Sky have one more game before they have a lengthy Olympic break over the rest of July and parts of August. James Wade’s team faces the Washington Mystics on Saturday at Wintrust Arena at 7 PM, looking to get their 11th win of the year. The team won’t play against till their August 15th home game against Seattle.

While Chicago Fire FC gets the weekend off after their best stretch of the 2021 season – two wins and a tie in their last three games – the Chicago Red Stars look to start a win streak of their own. They’ll go for their second-consecutive victory at home Sunday against the Houston Dash at 5 PM.

Larry Hawley had more on the weekend ahead in Chicago sports on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.