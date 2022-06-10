CHICAGO – One of the teams that is home this weekend in Major League Baseball is dealing with a lot of chatter off the field as it begins.

Meanwhile, the other is having a reunion with the former face of their franchise in the Bronx as they continue their interleague road trip out east.

Anthony Rizzo’s first game against the Cubs and the White Sox dealing with the fallout after Tony La Russa’s intentional walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday is part of “The Weekend Ahead” on WGN News Now for June 10, 2022.

The manager will lead his team against the Rangers in a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field starting on Friday after his decision was the talk of baseball for most of Friday. Meanwhile, the Cubs will take on Rizzo’s Yankees for three games in their first road series against that team since the 2014 season.

We also previewed the Chicago Sky’s game with the Connecticut Sun as they look to start a new winning streak against the team they beat in the WNBA semifinals last fall. That contest will be the first of the weekend for the Sky as they also face the Liberty on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 1 PM.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Red Stars continue their very busy stretch with their fifth game in 15 days on Sunday against the Orlando Pride at SeatGeek Stadium. That match will kickoff at 5 PM in Bridgeview as the club looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six games.

Larry Hawley looks ahead to all the action in this edition of the segment on WGN News Now, and you can watch it in the video above.