THE WEEKEND AHEAD: Can Chicago Fire FC & Red Stars keep their winning streaks going

CHICAGO – They’re both clubs that came into the 2021 season trying to figure out how best to make their way up the standings in their respective soccer leagues.

Chicago Fire FC is continuing their franchise building in a new era under owner Joe Mansueto and manager Raphael Wicky as they finally got to welcome fans to Soldier Field after moving there in 2019. Meanwhile, the Chicago Red Stars were hoping to take what they learned from the condensed 2020 campaign to get back to the top of the NWSL.

Both teams have endured their struggles at times early, but as July continues, each has begun to find their stride.

Wicky’s club is enjoying easily their best run of the 2021 season over the last few weeks, as they’ve collected seven points in their last three games after getting just four in the first nine matches. That included victories over Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC to finish out a four-game homestand at Soldier Field.

They’re back on the road Saturday night to face Nashville SC at 7:30 PM, which you can watch on WGN-TV.

As they go for a third-straight win, so will the Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday afternoon. They’ll face OL Reign at 5 PM after they beat the Washington Spirit and the Houston Dash in back-to-back weeks.

It will be the second meeting between the teams in less than a month, with the Reign beating the Red Stars 2-0 on June 22nd in Tacoma, Washington.

