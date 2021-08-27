The Weekend Ahead: A second City Series is ahead for the Cubs and White Sox

CHICAGO – Since they last met, not a whole lot has changed, though not many expected that to happen in just a few weeks.

The White Sox got through a difficult stretch against some of the best teams in the American League and are still well in control of the American League Central division. Meanwhile, the Cubs are still dealing with plenty of issues following the dismantling of the team at the trade deadline.

That was the case back in August when the White Sox swept the Cubs out of Wrigley Field in the first weekend of the month, and remains the case as the three-game series switches to Guaranteed Rate Field for this weekend.

If Tony La Russa’s team can pull off the sweep, they’ll make some City Series history, since neither team has won every game when they’ve played six games in a season. The 2007 Cubs came the closest to pulling it off, going 5-1 against the White Sox en route to a National League Central Division title.

Dallas Keuchel goes for the White Sox in the series opener Friday against Keegan Thompson, with Lance Lynn pitching Saturday for the south siders against Alec Mills. Dylan Cease will get the ball for the White Sox in the finale Sunday as he faces Cubs’ ace Kyle Henricks.

The City Series is one of many things going on this weekend in Chicago-area sports. The Bears will have their final preseason game against the Titans with Justin Fields getting the start at quarterback, while Illinois opens the college football season at home against Nebraska.

It’s a busy weekend for the Chicago Sky as they face the reigning WNBA champion Storm in Seattle on Friday night and late Sunday afternoon. Chicago Fire FC is on the road against the New York Red Bulls while the Chicago Red Stars welcome back Olympians Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger to SeatGeek Stadium against Kansas City on Saturday.

Larry Hawley looked ahead to the weekend on WGN News Now on Friday, and you can watch his report in the video above.