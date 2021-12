This is not your grand-daddy’s VW camper. The new Volkswagon “ID California” is modeled off the old Type-2, which was popular in the 1970s, with one major change; this version is electric. It is expected to have a range of 300 miles on a full charge, and will come with a pop-up roof and kitchen just like its predecessor.

Europe will be the first to get the new microbus on its roadways in 2022 while the U.S. market will have to wait until 2023 to get behind its wheel.