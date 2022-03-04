The start of March brings plenty of college hoops on ‘Campus Check-In’

CHICAGO – For a number of fans of college athletics, the month of March is the most exciting, thanks mostly to the men’s and women’s basketball teams across the country.

The end of the regular season means conference tournaments and bids to the NCAA Tournament are often on the line just about every night until the selections are made on March 13th. It brings plenty of stress along with excitement as teams punch their ticket to the “Big Dance” or get left on the side to watch the others.

A few teams of interest in the Chicagoland area are trying to get into the NCAA Tournament over the next two weeks while others are looking to solidify their spots in the standings. At the same time, some athletes are being honored by their conference for their outstanding play this season.

All of this made for a busy first “Campus Check-In” of March on Friday on WGN News Now, as we featured men’s and women’s teams from DePaul, Illinois, Loyola, Northwestern, Notre Dame, and more. Plus we checked in with Chicago State men’s basketball after they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history.

On top of that, we’ll talk about some very “defensive” honors from Loyola guard Lucas Williamson and Northwestern guard Veronica Burton. For you football fans, we also took a look at some of the athletes taking part in the NFL Combine from local schools as well.

You can watch this week’s episode of “Campus Check-In” with our Larry Hawley in the video above.