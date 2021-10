CHICAGO — Last month The Shedd Aquarium released two dozen endangered Blading’s turtles in a protected site with the Forest Preserve District and DuPage County.

It’s all part of a joint head-start effort where The Shedd raises the turtles from baby hatchlings to yearlings to give them a greater chance of survival in the wild.

WGN News Now spoke with Dr. Matt O’Connor, senior staff veterinarian with The Shedd Aquarium about the release.

