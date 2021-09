CHICAGO — It has been nearly three years since Kierra Coles disappeared. The pregnant postal worker was last seen dressed in her uniform near 82nd and Vernon on October 2, 2018 and her family has been searching for her ever since.

Her parents say they will never give up searching for her.

September 24, 2021 is Kierra’s 29th birthday. Her family honored her and celebrated her life with cake and soul food.

They’ve also renewed their appeal for information on her case.