The power of meditation for health and happiness

CHICAGO, IL – WGN News Now wants to help you stay healthy, happy and stress-free during the holidays.

Every day during our “Self Care Week” we’re posting a new story to help improve your health or lessen your stress.

Today we’re looking at the power of meditation.

Incorporating just ten minutes of meditation into your daily routine can have significant health benefits. Gen Zamling, resident teacher at Kadampa Meditation Center Chicago, discusses the practice of meditation with Christine Flores and Chip Brewster. He shares tips on how you can develop a healthy mindset to get started, do meditation effectively, and build it into your daily life.

Zamling suggest beginners enjoy the process, be patient and focus on quality and consistency for effective meditation. He also advises you to create a comfortable environment and give your restless mind an internal focus.

Zamling says we can connect to the feelings we develop during meditation during daily activities by practicing mindfulness and retraining our minds. He also says that when you feel the stresses of daily life getting you tense, remind yourself to breathe. When your mind calms down, savor the peace you feel, and carry it into your next activity.

The Kadampa Meditation Center Chicago offers a variety of in person and virtual classes, courses, programs and retreats nearly every day and is located in Wicker Park and Oak Park.