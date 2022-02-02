The new BA.2 COVID variant is in Chicago – What you need to know? Check out Ask the Doctor February 2, 2022

CHICAGO — This week’s show focuses on the new stealth COVID variant BA.2 that’s now in half of US states, including Illinois.

This while cases of COVID-19 seem to be declining in the U.S.

Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for Chicago’s Department of Public Health joins WGN News Now to discuss exactly what the BA.2 variant is and the impact they’ve already seen in the city.

She also discusses the following COVID related topics.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months – 5 years old. What do parents need to know? How safe is the vaccine? How many doses do young children need?

Could Novavax be a fourth COVID-19 vaccine on the market?

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been fully approved. How will that impact the market?

Dr. Luna joins WGN News Now every Wednesday at 1 P.M. in English and 2 P.M. in Spanish. Luna will also answer your questions live. Submit your questions below.