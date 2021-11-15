The marvelous wonders of tea

LA GRANGE, IL – The holidays are right around the corner, and while this is considered to be the “most wonderful time of the year”, it can also be the most stressful.

WGN News Now is kicking off its “Self Care Week” to help you stay healthy and happy during the holidays. Each day they’ll post a new story to help you improve your health and lessen your stress.

Today they’re looking at the power of tea.

Some say tea is the elixir of life.

Numerous studies show a variety of teas have a wide range of health benefits.

Malek Zoubi is the founder and owner of Wonderful Matcha on Burlington Avenue in La Grange.

They provide the highest quality teas and herbs from around the world.

Here are a few categories of teas and their health benefits that Zoubi recommends as we head into the holiday season:

Valerian root, chamomile, peppermint, lavender mix – (Sleep, stress relief, and anxiety)

Rooibos Tea – (Overall Digestion) Senna leaf (constipation)

Licorice root, Turmeric – (Boost immune system)

Green Tea – (Weight loss) (full of antioxidants)

Chai tea: Black tea, Cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves – ( perfect for the season and a health powerhouse)