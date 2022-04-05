CHICAGO — The musical stage version of The Lion King is returning to Chicago this November.

As announced by Broadway in Chicago, the curtain will rise on the six-time Tony Award® winning musical on November 17, 2022 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Its nine-week Windy City run will conclude on January 14, 2023.

This will be the fifth time The Lion King has been in Chicago since 2003. Individual tickets are not yet on sale, but groups of ten or more can secure their seats by calling Broadway in Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710, or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.