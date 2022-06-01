REDWOOD CITY, CA – One of the great legacies of the late coach is the video game that bore his name for the last three decades.

In tribute to his memory, Electronic Arts is putting John Madden back on the cover of his video game for this upcoming NFL season.

Great to see @EASPORTS put John Madden on the cover of @EAMaddenNFL. These are the three covers for the game that were released by Electronic Arts this morning. It coincides with the 34th anniversary of the release of the 1st Madden game on June 1, 1988. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/GJXWqjlZex — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 1, 2022

The developer of the football game announced on Tuesday that the Hall of Fame coach and commentator, who died at the age of 85 in December, will be on the cover for Madden NFL ’23. Three different versions of it are being released for the game across all platforms, which were released by Electronic Arts this morning.

It marks the first time that Madden has been on the cover of the game since 2000, with various players being featured in the two decades since. The release of the art for the front of the game comes on the 34th anniversary of the release of the first John Madden Football on June 1, 1988.

Since then, the franchise has become one of the greatest in sports video gaming history, with a new release annually over the last three decades.

Madden first made a name for himself in the game of football as the coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978 as he led the team to the playoffs in eight of his ten seasons. The Raiders reached the AFC Championship Game seven times and won Super Bowl XI in the 1976 season.

After a surprise retirement from coaching, Madden would begin his career as a commentator for NFL broadcasts in 1979 for CBS. With his knowledge of the game and catchy phrases to describe the action, the former coach became one of the most popular personalities in all of sports broadcasting.

That’s why EA came calling when looking to start a football franchise along with a number of other products that wanted Madden to be their spokesman. He would end up working for all four major networks before announcing his retirement in 2008.

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2006.