CHICAGO – When you’re leading a professional sports team, it is important to set the right example both on and off the competition arean.

The manager or head coach sets the tone with his or her attitude and strategy, with both often being the difference between winning and losing.

But on occasion, it’s important for these leaders to show a different side of their personalities and bring a little joy to what they’re doing. Striking this balance can be difficult, but if executed right, can help to create a properly balanced atmosphere to train and compete.

Perhaps that’s why this week’s “Random Hawlight” spotlights a little joy shown by two Chicago leaders of professional teams over the past few days.

Chicago Fire FC manager Ezra Hendrickson decided to celebrate his club’s shootout victory in a friendly against Club Leon on Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium with supporters. The manager joined with some of them behind the goal after the match as he danced around in celebration of the triumph.

Meanwhile, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson decided to liven up the news conference at Fifth Third Arena on Monday. He handed out some of the new “Blackhawks Pale Ale” to members of the media on the day of the announcement of its creation and distribution by Goose Island Beer Company.

This came just before Richardson made his debut as the Blackhawks head coach in an exhibition game against the Blues at the United Center.

Larry Hawley featured both of these fun moments in this edition of the “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.