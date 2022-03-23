CHICAGO — You can now experience the story of Frida Kahlo and her art in a 360 gallery.

The exhibit, which opened in February, helped kick off Chicago’s Restaurant Week which takes place March 25 – April 10.

The space is also home to the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh exhibit.

You’ll explore the world through the eyes of the legendary artist and see her work come to life.

Located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood in the historic landmark Germania Club Building, the space features a dramatic ballroom with 35′ ceilings, large mezzanines, and detailed ornamentation.

Location

108 West Germania Place

Chicago, IL 60610