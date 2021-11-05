The Hot Chocolate 5K/15K returns to Chicago in 2021

CHICAGO – Like many things in 2020, it was forced to be run in Chicago virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has changed this year.

The Hot Chocolate race will return downtown as runners take part in either a 5k or 15K event early on Sunday morning, hoping to get in a workout while getting a sweet reward in the end. There are expected to be over 20,000 people taking part in the race both in person and virtually.

Dubbed “America’s Sweetest Race,” the post-race celebration will feature the event’s signature hot chocolate along with other goodies for runners who finish the distance and receive their medal for the achievement.

On Friday’s WGN News Now, race director Lou Seal and Alan Kray, director of food and beverage for the event, talked with Larry Hawley about Sunday’s race along with the hot chocolate!

You can watch the segment in the video above.