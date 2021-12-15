The Holi-YAY! series visits Wilmette for a barbecue holiday pop-up

WILMETTE, IL — WGN News Now’s Holi-YAY! series takes a short drive to Wilmette where Pit and Tap has rolled out its Deck the Halls pop-up for the holidays.

Through January 9th, the upscale neighborhood barbecue restaurant is glowing in thousands of twinkling lights, shimmering in tinsel, glitter, and much more for a Christmas Wonderland.

They have local beers on draft that are on rotation and themed cocktails like the Christmas Cookie, spiked hot chocolate, and white peppermint martinis.

Pit and Tap is known for barbecue classics like brisket, pulled pork and ribs.

However, we challenge you to the Knuckle Sandwich. The owner, Michael Clarke, says it started as a joke, but has quickly become a top fixture on their menu. It’s made up of a smash burger, brisket, pulled pork, hot link and pork belly piled high with cheese and pickles.

Don’t forget to top it off with their made from scratch sauces with flavors like house, vinegar, and hot.

They’re open Tuesdays-Sundays.

Mark your calendar for New Year’s Eve. Beginning at 6 o’clock, every hour until midnight, Pit and Tap will be celebrating the New Year. It might be a good option for many who struggle to make it to the ball drop.

You can find more information here.